Quetta – The results of the draw number 86 of the prize bonds worth 750 PKR will be announced today (15 April, 2021). The draw will be held in Quetta.

The 1st lucky winner will claim the prize money of 1500000 PKR. The 2nd prize of PKR 500000 each will go to three winners. The 3rd prize of PRK 9300 each will be awarded to1696 winners.

First Prize Winner

038012

Second Prize Winners

000831, 417508, 314705

Third Prize Winners

Complete list of 3rd Prize Winners will be Updated Later

The draw for 750 PKR prize bond is held by the National Savings quarterly in various cities across the country.

The last draw was held on Friday, Jan 15, 2021 in Hyderabad. The 87th draw is scheduled on Thursday July 15, 2021 in Lahore while the draw number 88 will be held in Rawalpindi on Friday Oct 15, 2021.