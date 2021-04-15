Quetta – The results of the 86th draw of the prize bond Rs 750/- have been announced by the National Savings. The draw was held on Thursday here in Quetta.

The holder of prize bond number 038012 hit the jackpot, accumulating the whopping first prize of Rs. 1500000/-.

Three lucky winners – 314705, 417508 and 000831 – jointly won the second prize worth Rs 500000/- each. The third and final prize of Rs 9300/- was awarded to 1696 winners.

Pakistan Tribune has obtained a full list of winners of the draw.

Winner of 1st Prize

038012

Winners of 2nd Prize

000831, 417508, 314705

Winners of 3rd Prize

The draw for the prize bond Rs 750/- takes place quarterly in different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Hyderabad, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

The balloting for the next two draws of Rs 750/- prize bond is scheduled for July 15 and October 15 in Lahore and Rawalpindi respectively.

The balloting for the last draw was held in Hyderabad on Jan 15.