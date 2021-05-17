Prize Bond Rs 100 Draw Result 2021 – List of Winners 17 May

The draws for Rs 100 and Rs 1500 prize bond will be held today (Monday, May 17, 2021).

The balloting for the 34th draw of Rs 100 prize bond will take place in Multan. A prize money of 7, 00, 000 PKR has been reserved for the first lucky winner. The second prize winner will go to three winners, all of whom will accumulate 1, 00, 000. The third prize of 1000/- PKR each will go to 1696 winners.

Meanwhile, Karachi will host the 86th draw of prize bond worth 1500 PKR.

An amount of 30, 00, 000 PKR has been earmarked for the first lucky winner. The second prize will go to three winners, each of whom will secure 10, 00, 000 PKR. An amount of 18, 500 PKR of the third prize will be distributed among 1696 winners.

The full list of winners of both prize bond draws will be available at Pakistan Tribune in the afternoon as soon as the results are declared by the National Savings Pakistan.