Prize Bond Rs 1500 Draw Result 2021 – List of Winners November 15

The balloting for Rs 1500 prize bonds will be held in Faisalabad on November 15, Monday.

It will be the draw number 88 of Rs 1500 prize bond and the winner will win claim an amount of 30, 000, 00 pkr. Second and third prize winners will go to win an amount of Rs, 10, 000, 00 each. 1696 participates will claim the third and final prize of Rs. 18, 500 each.

The 87th draw for Rs 1500/- prize bond was held on August 18, 2021 in Multan.

Meanwhile, the 36th draw of prize bond worth Rs 100 will be held in Peshawar today.

The first prize winner will accumulate 7, 00, 000. The second prize of 1, 00, 000 will go to three winners. 1696 prize bond winners will jointly win the third prize of 1000/- PKR each.

The full list of winners of both prize bond draws will be published at Pakistan Tribune as soon as it is available.