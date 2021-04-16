Quetta – The first prize went to 038012 as the results of the 86th draw of Rs 750/- prize bond have been announced. The luckiest winner has secured the prize money of Rs. 1500000/- in the draw held on Thursday afternoon here in Quetta.

Each of prize bond holders 000831, 314705 and 417508 accumulated Rs. 500000/-, having jointly won the second prize. 1696 winners claimed the third prize of Rs. 9300/- apiece.

The National Savings has released the full list of winners, which is available at Pakistan Tribune.

1st Prize

038012

2nd Prize

000831, 314705, 417508

3rd Prize

It was the second draw of prize bond 750/- PKR this year. The first was held in Hyderabad on 15 Jan. The draw takes place after every three months.

According to National Saving’s schedule, the next draw will take place in Lahore on 15 July. This year’s last draw for prize bond 750/- will is scheduled to be held on Oct 15.