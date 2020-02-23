Karachi Kings will be looking for their second straight win in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 when they take on Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

Karachi began their tournament journey with a hard-fought 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi on Friday. Having been asked to bat, Karachi rode on the half-centuries from Babar Azam (78 off 56) and Imad Wasim (50 off 30) to post 201-4.

Watch KK vs QG Live Streaming on PTV Sports

Peshawar, in reply, managed to finish at 191-7 despite a blistering 54 off 29 from Liam Livingstone.

Reigning champions Quetta, on the other hand, will be hoping to bounce back from a crushing six-wicket loss at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

They were restricted to a modest 148-5 by a disciplined Peshawar bowling attack after being invited to bat before Kamran Akmal (101 off 55) struck the first century of the tournament to steer Peshawar home.

Quetta had defeated Islamabad United by three wickets in their opening game on Thursday, and the two sides will lock horns again at Rawalpindi’s Pindi Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Karachi will take on Multan Sultans in Multan in their next outing earlier on the same day.