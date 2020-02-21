Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will be both looking to begin their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 campaign with a win when they meet in the tournament’s second game at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Peshawar emerged triumphant in 2017 event and finished as runners-up in the last two seasons while Karachi are yet to feature in a PSL final.

On paper, both sides look evenly-matched, however, Peshawar will head into the contest as strong favorites after winning eight of ten games played between them to date.

Result: Karachi Kings won by 10 runs.



Peshawar boast a power-packed batting line. Kamran Akmal, the leading run-getter in PSL, Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite and Liam Livingstone can destroy any bowling attack on their day. Down the order, there will be skipper Darren Sammy to give a late boost to the innings.

On bowling front, they have Rahat Ali, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz, who will form a deadly pace attack.

Karachi, on the other hand, also have a plethora of power hitters including Babar Azam, Cameron Delport, Iftikhar Ahmed and Chadwick Walton. They also have the service of Sharjeel Khan, who has returned to the league first time since serving a three-year spot fixing ban.