Lahore Qalandars will be hoping to put aside their abysmal record in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and begin this year’s campaign on a victorious note when they take on Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Lahore finished all previous four seasons of the league at the bottom of the point table and need to put an improved show if they are to make their mark this time around.

Result: Multan Sultan won by five wickets

Multan, on the other hand, will also be in hunt for their maiden PSL title after failing to make it into the playoffs in the previous two seasons.

With both Lahore and Multan having promising national and international stars in their ranks this season, a tense finish is on the cards.

Skipper Sohail Akhtar will hope power hitters like Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman and Chris Lynn to come all guns blazing.

Their bowling department also looks strong in presence of the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari and Samit Patel.

Multan, meanwhile, also possess a strong batting-line, featuring big guns like Ravi Bopara, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Shahid Afridi, James Vince and Sohail Tanvir. Rookies like Khushdil Shah and Rohail Nazir will also have a chance to show their worth.

Probable Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars:

Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Ben Dunk (wk)/Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (C), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, James Vince/Moeen Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Shahid Afridi, Junaid Khan, Ravi Bopara, Rohail Nazir (wk), Mohammad Irfan/Mohammad Ilyas