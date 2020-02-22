Having begun their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 journey on a losing note, Islamabad United will be aiming to bounce back when they take on Multan Sultans in tournament’s fifth game at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

United looked lackluster against reigning champions Quetta Gladiators in the season-opener on Thursday and slumped to a three-wicket loss. Having been put to bat after losing the toss, Islamabad failed to rack up a convincing total and were dismissed for 168 in the last over.

Result: Islamabad won by eight wickets

Dawid Malan was the mainstay of their innings, having struck a brisk 40-ball 64, while Luke Ronchi (23) and Faheem Ashraf (20) were their other notable contributors.

Gladiators, in reply, got off to a disastrous start in the chase and were reduced to 21-3 before Azam Khan’s cracked a brisk 59 off 33 balls to turn the tables on United.

Sultans, on the other hand, will be looking to build a winning momentum after beating Lahore Qalandars in their opening game on Friday on home turf.

The head-to-head record between United and Sultans stands even at 2-2.

United will take on Lahore Qalandars in their next outing at the same venue on Sunday while Multan will meet Peshawar Zalmi in Multan on February 26.