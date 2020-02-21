Peshawar Zalmi will begin their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 campaign against Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

Zalmi are champions of the 2017 edition and runners-up of the last season while Karachi have never made it into the final.

This time around, both sides look well-balanced with a mix of talented young and established national and international campaigners.

Watch PZ vs KK Live Streaming on PTV Sports

Darren Sammy-led Peshawar have power hitters like Kamran Akmal, Carlos Braithwaite, Shoaib Malik, Tom Banton, and Liam Livingstones in their ranks.

On the bowling front, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, and Hasan Ali are premium pace options.

Imad Wasim-led Karachi also possesses a power-packed batting-line, featuring the likes of Cameron Delport, Awais Zia, Alex Hales, Ifkithar, Sharjeel Khan. They also have the services of Babar Azam, the world no.1T20I batsman.

Peshawar will play their second match against Quetta Gladiators at the same venue on Saturday. Karachi will also take on Quetta in their next game on Sunday.

Probable XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Darren Sammy (Captain), Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Umar Amin, Adil Amin/Amir Khan, Shoaib Malik, Carlos Brathwaite, Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (Captain), Awais Zia, Cameron Delport/Chadwick Walton, Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umer Khan, Ali Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir.