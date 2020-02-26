Both Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will be in hunt of their second win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 when they meet at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Wednesday.

Zalmi, having begun their journey in the tournament with a narrow 10-run loss to Karachi Kings, bounced back barely to thrash reigning champions Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in their next game.

Watch PZ vs MS Live Streaming on PTV Sports, Geo Super, BSports

Having restricted Gladiators to 148-5 after opting to field, Zalmi rode on swashbuckling opener Kamran Akmal’s brisk 101 off 55 balls to breeze past the modest target in the penultimate over.

Sultans, on the other hand, will be hoping to rebound from their eight-wicket loss at the hands of Islamabad United in their last outing.

After all-round show helped them inflict a five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in their opening game, Sultans looked lackluster against United in all departments.

Their batting-line struggled against United’s disciplined bowling attack as they managed 164-8 Luke Ronchi and Colin Munro pummeled their bowlers with whirlwind half-centuries, steering the two-time champions home in the 17th over.

Sultans will host Karachi Kings in their next game on Friday afternoon. In the evening, Zalmi will play their third game against Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi.