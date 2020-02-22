Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

Zalmi will be hoping to bounce back after suffering a 10-run loss at the hands of Karachi Kings in their season-opener on Friday. They failed to build momentum in purist of a whopping 202-run target from the start were reduced to 128-5 in 14.2 overs before Liam Livingstone’s (54* off 29), and skipper Darren Sammy (30 off 20) combined to plunder 62 runs off 30 balls to bring them back into the contest.

With 15 needed in the final over, seamer Umaid Asif held nerves to concede only four as Zalmi finished with 191-7.

Reigning champions Gladiators, on the other hand, launched their title defence campaign with a three-wicket win over Islamabad United in the opening game of the competition on Thursday.

Having bundled out United for 168 after putting them to bat, Gladiators got off to a poor start and were three down at 26 before Azam Khan cracked 59 off 33 balls to turn the game upside down.

After Azam’s dismissal in the 15th over, cameos from Mohammad Nawaz (23) and Ben Cuttings (22 not out) steered them home with nine balls to spare.

Gladiators will take on Karachi Kings in their next outing at the same venue on Sunday, while Peshawar will play their third game against Multan Sultans in Multan on February 26.