Islamabad United will be aiming to produce another clinical show to register their second win in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 when they take on tournament underachievers Lahore Qalandars in their third game at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Bouncing back strongly from a three-wicket loss at the hands of reigning champions Quetta Gladiators in their season-opener, United outplayed Multan Sultans with both bat and ball to hand them an eight-wicket thrashing.

Watch IU vs LQ Live Streaming on PTV Sports, Geo Super, BSports

Having restricted Sultans to164-8 thanks to a seamer Amad Butt’s four-wicket haul, United rode on flamboyant half-centuries from Luke Ronchi (74 off 45) and Colin Munro (50 off 32) to chase down the target with more than three overs to spare.

A victory in the weekend clash will be a massive morale booster for United ahead of a rematch against Gladiators in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Qalandars, on the other hand, will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes to secure their first win in the competition after suffering a five-wicket loss to Multan in their opening game. They ended each of the previous four editions of the league at the bottom of the table and need to put up a significantly improved show in all departments if they are to make it into the playoffs.

United hold a sharp edge over Qalandars in the head-to-head record, having won six of the seven completed games took place between them to date.