Quetta Gladiators will be hoping to bounce back from a thrashing defeat to put their title defence campaign back on track when they lock horns with Karachi Kings in the sixth game of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 at Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday.

Gladiators, having defeated Islamabad United by three wicket in their season-opener on Thursday, looked lackluster against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday and slumped to a crushing six-wicket loss.

Watch KK vs QG Live Streaming on PTV Sports, Geo Super, BSports

Jason Roy hit a watchful 57-ball 73 not out while skipper Sarfraz Ahmed struck 41 off 25 balls as Gladiators managed 148-5 after being invited to bat. In reply, Kamran Akmal made a mockery of the chase, cracking a whirlwind 101 off 55 balls to take Zalmi past target with nine balls to spare.

Kings, meanwhile, will be looking to build a winning momentum after securing a nerve-wracking ten-run win over Zalmi in their opening game.

A victory over Gladiators will be a morale booster for Kings, who are in pursuit of their maiden prestigious trophy. Kings will play their third match against Multan Sultans in Multan on February 26 while Gladiators will meet Islamabad United in Rawalpindi in their next outing on the same day.