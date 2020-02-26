Both Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will be looking to secure their second win in PSL 2020 when they lock horns in Multan on Wednesday.

Sultans, having begun their campaign with an overwhelming five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in Lahore, suffered an eight-wicket crushing at the hands of Islamabad United at the same venue in their next game.

Zalmi, on the other hand, bounced back from a tense 10-run defeat to Karachi Kings in their opening game in Karachi to hand Quetta Gladiators a six-wicket thrashing in their second game at the same venue, thanks largely to a swashbuckling 55-ball 101 from Kamran Akmal.

Zalmi will head into the contest as favorites on the basis of their convincing track record in the tournament and the presence of experienced campaigners like Kamran, Darren Sammy and Shoaib Malik. They also have some of the sport’s mightiest hitters like Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, Kieron Pollard, and Liam Livingstone within in their ranks.

They also have a mighty bowling attack, featuring Pakistan’s pace trio Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali and Hassan Ali.

Shan Masood-led Sultans is also a star-studded outfit, with Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, James Vince and Rilee Rossouw being their vital cogs on the batting front. In bowling department, they have services of pacemen Mohammad Irfan, Sohail Tanvir, Junaid Khan and Bilawal Bhatti and specialist spinners like Imran Tahir and Usman Qadir.

Probable XIs:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Daren Sammy (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz,

Multan Sultans:

Shan Masood (Captain), Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan