Having begun their Pakistan Super League (PSL) title defence campaign with a victory, Quetta Gladiators will be hoping to build a winning momentum when they lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi at Karachi’s National Stadium on Saturday.

Living up to their favorites tag, Gladiators inflicted a three-wicket win over Islamabad United at the same venue in Thursday’s tournament-opener. Having skittled out the opposition for 169 after putting them to bat, Gladiators rode on Azam Khan’s whirlwind 59 off 33 balls and cameos from Mohammad Nawaz (23) and Ben Cutting (22 not out) to go past the target in the penultimate over.

Zalmi, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back from a heartbreaking defeat to Karachi Kings in their opening game of the season on Friday.

Liam Livingstone’s brisk unbeaten 29-ball 57 and Kamran Akmal’s 26-ball 43 went in vain as Zalmi ended up on 191-7 in purist of a whopping 202-run target after a nerve-wracking battle.

Gladiators will face Karachi in their next game at the same venue on Sunday, while Zalmi will play their third match against Multan Sultans on February 26.

Teams (From):

Quetta Gladiators –

Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood, Shane Watson, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Ahmed Shehzad, Anwar Ali, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills.

Peshawar Zalmi –

Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Kieron Pollard, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Darren Sammy, Imam-ul-Haq, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali Khan, Rahat Ali, Adil Amin, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Rahat Ali, Adil Amin.