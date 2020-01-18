Islamabad – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approached Tik Tok authorities seeking removal of the inappropriate videos of Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak.

The two women became internet sensations overnight after posting a series of videos with politicians and ministers. Most recently, Hareem Shah ‘s objectionable call recordings with Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed went viral online.

According to Hareem, the audio was leaked by one of her friends, with whom she alleged Rasheed of doing Mutah (temporary marriage). The Awami Muslim League chief, however, has denied the allegation.

Later, Hareem’s another objectionable call recording with Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan was also leaked on various social media platforms. She also claims to have audio recordings and videos of several other politicians and celebrities of the country.

Speaking to media, the PTA spokesperson said the decision to write Tik Tok for removal of the videos of two controversial women was taken after the authority received numerous complaints against them. He also clarified that authority has only requested the video sharing app to ‘defuse’ the inappropriate videos and not to suspend or delete their accounts.

He said taking action on PTA’s previous requests, the Tik Tok administration has already removed 90% of the controversial material posted by the two women.

Earlier this month, Hareem and Sundal doxxed when their real names, date of birth, passport numbers, and family details were uploaded on Facebook and Whatsapp.

Meanwhile, the session judge hearing Sundal’s plea against the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) inquiry against her was changed on Saturday.

The case has been transferred from Judge Amjad Ali Shah to Additional Session Judge Misbah Khan, who will hear the case next time around.

Sundal, in his petition, has contested that FIA authorities have repeatedly issued summon notices to her without explaining any reasons and complaints and details of the case against her and has requested the court to bar them from harassing her.