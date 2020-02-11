PUBG Mobile was the top-grossing mobile game across Google Play Store and App Store this January, achieving the feat for the fifth successive month.

According to Sensor Tower, Tencent’s title brought in a total of $176.3 million last month, which was nearly four times greater than what it earned in at the same time in 2019.

China, where the game is known as Game For Peace, accounted for 52.8 of its total revenue. It was followed by the United States with a share of 13.7 percent. Turkey contributed 5.5 percent to the total revenue to finish as the third highest-grossing country.

It was a major surge in game’s revenue from December last year, when it had grossed $148 million to exceed $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue.

PUBG wasn’t Tencent’s only chartbuster as its Honor of Kings finished as the second highest-grossing mobile game in January, earning over $151.3 million. Unsurprisingly, around 95 percent of the game’s revenue came from China too.

King’s Candy Crush Saga and Lilith Games’ AFK Arena were the third and fourth highest-grossing games respectively in January.

SayGames’s Johnny Trigger topped the chart of most downloaded mobile games with 44.5 million worldwide in January, 16.1 percent of which came from the US, and 10.5 percent from India.

Brain Out from Eyewind and Hunter from SayGames were the second and third most installed mobile games, respectively, last month.