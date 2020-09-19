Lahore – The results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Exams 2020 will be announced on September 19, 2020 (Saturday).

According to Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, the authority that controls the boards of intermediate and secondary education (BISEs) in Punjab, the results of all the nine boards will be announced at 5:00 PM today.

Speaking to media here on Friday, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayuin said that the results are being announced on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after all legal requirements were completed.

The promotion of students of BISE from Grade-IX to Grade-X as well as from Grade-XI to Grade-XII is likely to be announced on Monday, September 21.

The provincial cabinet had approved the promotion and exams policy in a meeting held on September 14.

The BISEs in Punjab had conducted the exams of Class-X without practicals after which the Punjab government had decided to promote these students on the basis of their performance in the examinations.