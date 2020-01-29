Singer Rabi Pirzada on Wednesday slammed the people involved in leaking her inappropriate videos a few months ago and the showbiz celebrities who deliberately leak their objectionable videos to gain fame.

Rabi, who is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, earlier today shared her second video statement after private picture scandal on micro-blogging website Twitter.

In the video, recorded in front of Khana-e-Kaba, she said that the person involved in leaking and spreading her objectionable videos would be punished by Allah in this world and afterworld.

She said the God knows that she did not deliberately leak her private videos. She further added that the actresses and singers who leak their private videos for the sake of fame would go to hell.

In November last year, Rabi’s private photos and videos had gone viral on various social media platforms.

The singer had expressed disgust over the leak and announced to quit showbiz after the controversy.

She had also filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency and sought legal action against those responsible for leaking her private content.  

