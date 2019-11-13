Islamabad – The deadline for submission of application forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme will end on Friday, November 15, 2019.

The second phase of the scheme, aimed at providing five million houses to the people from low-income backgrounds across Pakistan on easy installments, was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 15, 2019.

The deadline was originally due to end on October 15; however, the government had extended the date for registration in the scheme for a month due to the huge interest of people.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) spokesman said that so for more than 1.7 million people have registered with the authority across the country under the scheme.

He said 25000 widows, 6000 divorcees, and 672 transgender are among aspiring Naya Pakistan house applicants.

He said the authority has received more than 0.2 million applications from Lahore district, 173161 from Karachi district, 71,586 from Multan, 54,773 from Bahawalpur, and 41,464 from Peshawar district so far.

NADRA spokesman said the application forms could be submitted online through the authority’s website by November 15, while registration will also be possible at any Nadra e-sahulat centre by submitting a fee of PKR 250 till the same date.