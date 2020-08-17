Quetta – The draw number 31 of the prize bond worth PKR 100 will be held in Quetta on Monday, August 17, 2020.

According to National Savings, an amount of PKR 700,000 will be awarded to the first lucky winner. The second prize of PKR 200,000 will go to three lucky winners. A prize of PKR 1000 will be awarded to each of 1196 participants.

Pakistan Tribune will publish the complete list of winners as soon as it becomes available.

The next draw of prize bond worth PKR 100 will be held in Faisalabad on November 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, the draw number 83 of prize bond worth PKR 1500 will also be held today in Quetta.

An amount of PKR 30, 000, 00 will has been reserved for first lucky winner. The second prize of PKR 10, 000, 00 will be awarded to three lucky winners. Third prize of PKR 18,500 will be awarded to each of 1696 winners.