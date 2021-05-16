Rs 100 Prize Bond Results 17 May 2021 – List of Winners

The 34th draw of the prize bond worth Rs 100 will be held in Multan on Monday, May 17, 2021.

The first lucky winner will win an amount of Rs 7, 00,000/-. The second Rs 2, 00,000/- will go to three winners. An amount of Rs one thousand each will be given to 1696 lucky winners.

The complete list of winners of prize bond PKR 100/- will be published on Pakistan Tribune as soon as the official results are announced by the National Savings.

Meanwhile, the draw number 86 of prize bond worth PKR 1500 will also be held on Monday in Karachi.

The luckiest winner will accumulate an amount of Rs 30, 000, 00. The second prize of Rs 10, 000, 00 apiece will go to three winners. Each of 1696 winners will win the third prize of Rs 18,500/- each.

The next draw of both Rs 100/- and Rs 1500/- bonds will be held on August 16, 2021.