Lahore — The 30th draw of the prize bond worth PKR 100 was held here in Lahore on Friday, May 15, 2020.

The first prize went to prize bond number 487564 that won an amount of PKR 700,000. The second prize of PKR 200,000 each went to prize bond numbers 610514, 666812 and 879657.

The third prize of PRK 1000 each was awarded to 1196 participants.

National Savings holds balloting for prize bond worth PKR 100 quarterly in different cities. Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, Quetta, Multan and Faisalabad are among the top hosts of the draw.

The 31st draw of prize bond worth PKR 100 will be held on 17 August this year in Quetta.

Meanwhile, the balloting of the prize bond PKR 1500 was also held in Muzaffarabad today.

The first prize of PKR 3000000 went to prize bond number 693022. Prize bond numbers 934907, 736750, and 903700 jointly won the second prize of PKR 1000000 each. The third prize of PKR 18,500 was awarded to 1696 participants.