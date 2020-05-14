Lahore – The draw number 30 of the prize bond worth Rs.100 will be held here on Friday, May 15, 2020.

According to National Savings Pakistan, an amount of Rs.700,000 has been reserved for the first lucky winner, while the second prize of Rs.200,000 will be awarded to three lucky winners. The third prize of Rs. 1000 each will be awarded to 1196 participants.

The list of the winners will be published here as soon as the results of the draw are announced.

The balloting for prize bond worth Rs. 100 is held quarterly in different cities, including Faisalabad, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, Lahore, Multan, and Quetta.

The draw number 31 of prize bond worth Rs 100 is scheduled to be held in Quetta on August 17, 2020, while the next in Faisalabad on November 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, the balloting for the prize bond worth Rs. 1500 will also be held today in Muzaffarabad.