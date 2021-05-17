Rs 100, Rs 1500 Prize Bond Results 17 May 2021 – List of Winners

Karachi – The draw number 86 of prize bond worth Rs 1500 will be held today (Monday, May 17, 2021) in Karachi.

A whopping prize money of 30, 00, 000 PKR will go to the first lucky winner. Three winners of the second prize will claim a prize of 10, 00, 000 PKR. 1696 winners of the third prize will win an amount of 18, 500 PKR each.

Meanwhile, PKR 100 prize bond 34th draw is also scheduled to be held today in Multan.

The first lucky winner will secure a prize money of 7, 00, 000 PKR. Three winners of the second prize will receive an amount of 1, 00, 000 each PKR. 1696 winners will win the third prize of one thousand rupees each.

Pakistan Tribune will publish the complete list of winners of both Rs 1500 and Rs 100 prize bond draws here as soon as the National Savings officially announces the results.