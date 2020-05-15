Muzaffarabad – The 82nd draw of prize bond worth Rs.1500 will be held here on Friday, 15 May, 2020.

An amount of Rs. 30,000,00 has will be awarded to the first winner. The second prize of Rs. 10,000,00 each will be awarded to three winners, while the third prize of Rs. 18,500 will go to each of 1696 participants.

The details of winners will be available on Pakistan Tribune as soon as the National Savings Pakistan announces the draw results.

The balloting for Rs. 1500 prize bond is held in a different city after every three months.

The draw number 83 of the same prize bond is scheduled to be held on 17 August 2020 in Multan. The 81st draw was held in Faisalabad on 17 February 2020.

This year’s final draw of Rs. 1500 prize bond will be hosted by Quetta on November 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, the 30th draw of the prize bond worth Rs.100 will also be held today in Lahore.