Multan — The 83rd draw of prize bond worth Rs.1500 will be held here in Multan on Monday, 17 August 2020.

According to National Savings, an amount of PKR 30,000,00 will be awarded to the first lucky winner.

The second prize of PKR 10,000,00 each will go to three lucky winners while third prize of PKR 18,500 each will be awarded to 1696 winners.

The details of the winners of Rs.1500 prize bond will be available exclusively on Pakistan Tribune as soon as the results are announced.

The next draw of prize bond worth PKR 1500 will be held in Quetta on November 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, the 31st draw of prize bond worth PKR 100 will be held in Quetta today.

An amount of PKR 700,000 will be awarded to the first lucky winner while second prize of PKR 200,000 will be awarded to three winners. The third prize of PKR 1000 each will go to 1199 participants.