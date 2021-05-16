Rs 1500 Prize Bond Results 17 May 2021 – List of Winners

Karachi – The 86th draw of prize bond worth Rs 1500 will be held on Monday (May 17, 2021) in Karachi.

The luckiest winner will claim a whopping prize money of 30, 00, 000 PKR. The second prize of PKR 10, 00, 000 will go to three lucky winners. An amount of 18, 500 PKR will be distributed among 1696 winners of the third prize.

Meanwhile, the draw number 34 of prize bond worth PKR 100 will also be held on Monday in Multan.

The first lucky winner will win a prize money of PKR 7, 00, 000. The second prize will go to three winners, each of whom will receive an amount of PKR 1, 00, 000. The third prize of one thousand rupees each will go to 1696 winners.

The results of both draws will be available at Pakistan Tribune as soon as they are officially declared by the National Savings.