Muzaffarabad – The results of draw number 82 of the prize bond worth 1500 that held here in on Friday have been announced.

The holder of prize bond number 693022 turned out to be the luckiest winner, having won an amount of 3000000 PKR.

The second prize was won jointly by those holding prize bond numbers 736750, 903700 and 934907, with all of them winning an amount 1000000 PKR. The third prize of 18,500 PKR was awarded to 1696 participants.

The full list of winners has been announced and available here.

The balloting of Rs. 1500 prize bond is held after every three months. The 83rd draw of the prize bond will be held in Multan on August 17 this year. The draw number 81st was held in Faisalabad in February.

The draw # 84 of the prize bond worth Rs. 1500 is scheduled to be held on November 16 this year in Quetta.