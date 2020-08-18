Multan – The 83rd draw of prize bonds worth PKR1500 was held today (Monday August 17, 2020) in Multan.

Prize bond number 076060 was the first lucky winner, having won a whopping amount of 3000000 PKR. The second prize of PKR 1000000 was won jointly by prize bond numbers 344671, 354844, 683780.

Third prize of PKR 18500 each went to 1696 lucky winners.

Meanwhile, the balloting for prize bond worth PKR 100 was also held today in Quetta, with the first lucky winner accumulating an amount of PKR 700000. Prize bon numbers 663116, 342734, 941637 jointly won an amount of PKR 100000, 1199 lucky winners won the third prize of PKR 1000.

National Savings hold balloting for prize bonds after every three months.

The next draw of both prize bonds worth PKR 1500 and PKR 100 is scheduled to be held on November 16, 2020 in Quetta and Faisalabad respectively.