Hyderabad — The draw # 82 of the prize bond worth PKR 15, 000 was held here in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 02, 2020.

The first prize of PKR 3, 0000, 000 went to prize bond number 459996. The second prize of PKR went to prize bond numbers 267662, 284054 and 86651, with all of them winning an amount of PKR 10, 000, 000.

The third prize of PKR 1, 85, 000 each was awarded to 1696 participants.

The balloting for prize bond worth PKR 15, 000 is held in different cities after every three months including Faisalabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Hyderabad and Muzaffarabad.

The 83th draw of prize bond worth PKR 15, 000 will be held on October 1, 2020 in Multan while 84th in Quetta on November 16, 2020.

