Muzaffarabad – The draw number 81 of the prize bond worth Rs 200 was held here on Monday, March 16, 2020.

The first prize went to the person holding prize bond number 169299, who won the amount of PKR 750000.

Those holding prize bond numbers 323437, 343070, 257431, 473516 and 672491 jointly won the second prize of with all of them claiming an amount of PKR 250000.

Third prize of PKR 1250 apiece was awarded to 1696 winners.

The full list of Rs 200 prize bond winners is available on the official website of National Savings Pakistan (NSP).

NSP had announced the Prize Bond Schedule 2020 earlier this year. The prize bond draws are held in different cities of the country quarterly.

The 82nd draw of Rs 200 prize bond will be held in Quetta on June 15, 2020. The draw number 83 and 84 are scheduled on September 15 and December 15 in Peshawar and Rawalpindi respectively.