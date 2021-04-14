Quetta – The 86th draw of the prize bonds worth Rs. 750/- will be held here on Thursday (April 15, 2021).

The first lucky winner will claim a whopping prize of Rs. 1,5000,00. The 2nd prize of Rs 500,000/- will be awarded jointly to three winners. The 3rd prize of Rs. 9300/- each will be distributed among 1696 winners.

First Prize Winner

038012

Second Prize Winners

000831, 417508, 314705

Third Prize Winners

Complete list of 3rd Prize Winners will be Updated Later

The balloting for Rs. 750/- prize bond is held quarterly in a different city. The preceding draw of was held in Hyderabad on January 15, 2021.

The draw number 87 of Rs. 750/- prize bond will be held in Lahore on July 15, 2021. Rawalpindi will host the next draw on 15 October, 2021.