Muzaffarabad — The draw number 82 of the prize bond worth PKR 750 was held here in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

According to National Savings, the 1st prize of 1,5000,00 PKR went to prize bond number 308857 while the second prize of 500,000 PKR was awarded to prize bond numbers 394067, 603610, and 930253.

The third prize of worth 9,300 PKR was awarded to each of the 1696 winners.

The balloting for prize bond worth PKR 750 is held quarterly in different cities of the country, including Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Muzaffarabad.

The draw # 83 of prize bond worth PKR 750 will be held on October 15, 2020.

This year’s first draw of prize bond worth PKR 750 was held in January in Karachi while the second in April in Hyderabad.

See the full list of winners here.