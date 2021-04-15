The results of Rs 750/- prize bond draw number 86 were announced on Thursday. The balloting for the draw was held in Quetta.

According to results, prize bond holder 038012 turned out to be the luckiest winner, claiming the first prize of 1500000 PKR.

The second prize of 500000 went jointly to prize bonds 314705, 000831 and 417508. The third and last prize of 9300 PRK each will go to 1696 winners.

1st Prize Winner

038012

2nd Prize Winners

417508, 314705 and 000831

3rd Prize Winners

The complete list of third prize winners will be updated soon.

The balloting for prize bond worth 750 PKR is held four times in a year.

According to the schedule announced by the National Savings, the 87th draw of 750 bond will be held on 15 July in Lahore.

The 88th draw is scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi on 15 October.