Hyderabad – The draw number 82 of prize bonds worth Rs.750 was held here on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The holder of prize bond number 253534 emerged as the first lucky winner, winning a whopping amount of Rs. 1500000.

The second prize went to three winners – 266370, 048813, 662748 – all of whom won an amount of Rs. 500000, Third prize of Rs. 9300 was awarded to each of the 1694 winners.

The National Savings Pakistan (NSP) had announced the schedule of prize bond draw in September last year. The draws are held quarterly in different cities of the country – including Quetta, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Muzaffarabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

The draw number 83 of the bonds worth 750 will be held in Muzaffarabad on July 15 while draw number 84 in Lahore July 15.