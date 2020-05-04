Peshawar – The draw number 82 of the prize bond, worth Rs 7500, was held here on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Prize bond holder 473331 turned out to be the first lucky winner –winning whopping prize money of Rs15 million. Three prizes of Rs5 million went each to second position holders – 759813, 911300 and 959058.

Third prize of Rs 93,000/- went to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

The full list of winners is available here.

The 83rd draw of the prize bond worth Rs. 7500 will be held in Faisalabad on August 3, 2020, while 84th on 02 November, 2020, in Karachi. The 81st draw was held in Hyderabad on February 03, 2020.

The balloting for the Rs.7500 prize bond is held after every three months in different cities of the country – including Quetta, Muzaffarabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Faisalabad.