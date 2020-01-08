India thrashed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20 International in Indore on Tuesday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Lokesh Rahul struck 45 off 32 balls while Shreya Lyer and Shikhar Dhawan contributed 34 and 32 respectively as the hosts chased down to a modest 143 with 15 balls to spare.

Skipper Virat Kohli (30* off 17) finished the game in style, hitting seamer Lahiru Kumara for a maximum at long-on.

The opening match in Guwahati was washed out. The two sides will now move to Pune for the series-decider, scheduled on Friday.

Having been asked to bat, Sri Lanka got off to a steady start, with openers Danushka Guanthilaka (20 off 21) and Avishka Fernando (22 off 16) putting up 38 runs in 4.4 overs before latter was dismissed by off-spinner Washington Sunder.

Guanthilaka was bowled out by Navdeep Saini in the eighth over.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera struck 34 off 28 balls before holing out to Dhawan off left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who had also sent Oshada Fernando packing in his previous over.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (9) was caught behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant off Saini before Jasprit Bumrah scalped Dasun Shanaka (7).

Seamer Shardul Thakur dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva (17), Isuru Udana (1) and Lasith Malinga (0) in the 19th over to wrap up Sri Lanka’s innings at 142-9.

Rahul and Dhawan got India off to a flamboyant 71-run start before spinner Wanindu de Silva struck twice in quick succession to dismiss both openers.

Lyer added up 53 with Kohli for the second wicket before being dismissed by Kumara.