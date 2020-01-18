Islamabad – The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday returned former president Pervez Musharraf’s plea against his conviction by a special court in the high treason case with objection.

The appeal against special court’s December 17, 2019 decision was filed by former military ruler’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar on Thursday.

The apex court, however, returned the petition citing that the plea cannot be entertained unless the petitioner surrenders himself to the authorities.

Musharraf’s counsel is expected to file an appeal against the return of appeal in the next few days.

The three-member special court had awarded death sentence to former military strongman under the Article 6 of the Constitution for imposing a state of emergency in the country on November 3, 2007, that also lead to the suspension and confinement of more than 60 judges of the superior judiciary.

Justice Waqar Ahmed and Justice Shahid Karim had handed capital punishment to the former president while Justice Nazar Akbar had opposed the decision and cleared him of the accusations of high treason.

Musharraf, in his appeal challenging the decision, had contested that the special court violated the Constitution while hearing the treason case against him, therefore, its verdict should be set aside. He had also requested the top court to suspend the special court’s verdict until it announces the decision on his appeal.

Earlier this week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had declared the constitution of a special court to hear the high treason case against the former president illegal and nullified the December 17 verdict.

Musharraf had filed a petition in LHC, seeking the verdict against him to be declared null and void.