Karachi – Naeemul Haque, one of the founding members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), died of cancer on Saturday. He was 70.

He was under treatment at Karachi’s Agha Khan hospital from yesterday. Earlier today, he was shifted to the ICU ward of the hospital after his condition worsened.

Haque was serving as Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs after PTI emerged victorious in 2018’s general elections.

His funeral prayers will be offered at Masjid Aisha of Khayaban-e-Ittehad area in DHA Karachi after Asr prayers on Sunday, a statement issued by PTI Karachi chapter said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, of whom he was one of the oldest, closest and loyalist mates, and members of the federal and Sindh cabinets will attend his funeral rituals, sources said.

Haque was among the ten people who laid the foundation of PTI. He also served as president of PTI Sindh chapter.

PM Imran, federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Mohammad Khan, Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, special aides to PM Firdous Aashiq Awan and Usman Dar have expressed their grief over his demise.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Nasir Hussain Shah and senior journalist Mazhar Abbas have expressed their sorrow over Haque’s death and offered their condolences to the bereaved family and PTI.