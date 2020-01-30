Karachi – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday summoned veteran actor Humayun Saeed for delivering offensive dialogues about women in popular drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho’ that concluded last week.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Azhar and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed heard the petition filed by a citizen Sana Saleem.

The woman was represented by her lawyer Munir Gulal. Lawyers representing private TV channel and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) also appeared in the court.

Sana, in her petition, had stated that the script of the drama contained a series of derogatory comments about women, which hurt the sentiments of women all over the country, therefore, the writer, cast and production team should apologize.

During the course of proceedings, Gulal, argued that the drama portrayed a negative image of the Karachi’s women.

Court asked him why the petitioner had mentioned 21 episodes of the show when it actually had 24 episodes, upon which he explained that it is so because the last double-episode was screened in the cinemas, adding more video will be presented in the court if sought.

The court asked PEMRA’s lawyer if the authority has a mechanism to monitor dramas through in-house censors to which he told that they have such a forum and according to its policy, the use of language and visualization of the drama should be within ethical parameters.

The court, after hearing the arguments from the lawyers, directed the federal government, PEMRA, and other concerned parties to submit their replies by February 13 and adjourned the hearing of the case.

It is pertinent to mention that on January 22, a woman named Maham Jamshed Chaudhary had also filed a petition in a civil court in Lahore against the airing of the finale of MPTH stating that the show portrayed the image of country’s women in a negative manner.

Civil Judge Naila Ayub, however, had dismissed the petition following which the show’s last episode was aired as per schedule on January 25.