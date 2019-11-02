Lahore – Controversy queen Rabi Pirzada on Saturday filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking action against those involved in the leaking of her private data.

The singer-turned-host approached the law enforcement agency’s cybercrime wing after her private videos and pictures were anonymously leaked and shared on social media platforms, including Facebook and Whatsapp.

While speaking to media, an FIA official confirmed that the agency had received Rabi’s complaint. He said a probe into the case had been launched, and a letter would be written to Facebook on Monday to seek disclosure of the details of the person involved in leaking the private data on the platform.

Rabi today took the micro-blogging website Twitter to make a heartfelt request to people to conceal her private videos and photos.

“Allah will conceal the secrets of a person on the Day of Judgment who does not reveal the secrets of others in this world,” the 30-year-old pop singer wrote.

#SaveaSoul

''جوبندہ دنیا میں کسی بندے کی پردہ پوشی کریگا اللہ عزوجل قیامت کے دن اس کی پردہ پوشی فرمائے گا۔''#RabiPeerzada — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) November 2, 2019

A large number of social media users and showbiz celebrities, including Meesha Shafi, have condemned the leaking and sharing of Rabi’s private videos and expressed their support for her.

It has been learned that Rabi will also approach the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to seek the deletion of her videos from the internet.