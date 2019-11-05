Lahore – Star singer Rabi Pirzada on Monday announced to quit showbiz, less than a week after her private photos and videos were leaked online.

The 30-year-old controversy-ridden star took micro-blogging website Twitter to publicize the decision.

“I, Rabi Pirzada, have decided to quit showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people towards me,” she wrote.

Last week, objectionable photos and videos of the singer went viral on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter and messaging service Whatsapp.

#RabiPirzada remained the top Twitter trend in the country for several hours after the leak, with users condemning the privacy breach and expressing their support for Pirzada.

The singer had filed a complaint with the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency on Saturday, seeking legal action against those involved in leaking her data.

The singer has also reportedly approached the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and requested it to prevent uploading and sharing of her intimate images and videos.

In a statement given to a foreign news agency yesterday, Pirzada had expressed disgust over the leakage of her private content and said the scandal had made life hard for her.

From the last several hours, rumors had been making rounds on social media that the singer has committed suicide in the wake of the scandal.

However, her father Humayun Pirzada, while speaking to media today, denied the news of his daughter’s suicide and said she is alright.