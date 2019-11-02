Rabi Pirzada and controversy go hand-in-hand. The singer-turned-host once again hit the headlines on Friday when her ‘private videos’ went viral on the internet.

In the videos, which the controversy-ridden starlet recorded from her mobile phone, she can be seen dancing in a short transparent dress. It is yet unclear how her private videos were leaked online.

#RabiPirzada remained as the top trend on the micro-blogging website Twitter for several hours after data leak, with a vast majority of the people condemning the privacy breach and expressing their support for the singer.

Rabi, meanwhile, has approached the Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking legal action against those involved in the breach.

Rabi is no stranger to controversy. Last month, she came in limelight when she posted a picture wearing a faux explosive-vest on Twitter with a caption warning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his actions in the occupied Kashmir.

In September, a court in Lahore had issued arrest warrants for Rabi for keeping exotic animals, including snakes, alligators, and pythons as pets. The move came after Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department took action against the singer for violating the Wildlife Act after her pictures and videos with slithering reptiles on social media were broadcasted by a private news television channel.

At a hearing of the case on September 27, Rabi claimed that those animals did not belong to her, and she had rented them.

If proved guilty of violating the Wildlife Act, the singer could face up to two-year imprisonment.