South Africa Cricketer Bjorn Fortuin, Wife Accept Islam

South Africa Cricketer Bjorn Fortuin, Wife Accepts Islam.

South Africa spinner Bjorn Carl Fortuin has embraced Islam.



According to media reports, the 26-year-old slow left arm orthodox converted to Islam alongside his wife last night. His new Muslim name is Emad.

The cricketer’s wife confirmed the news by sharing an Instagram post that was circulating on various social media platforms from yesternight.

Bjorn Fortuin, who made his debut for South Africa against India in Mohali in September 2019, has represented the national side in seven T20 internationals and one-off one-day international.

He has scored 161 runs for South Africa in seven shortest format games. He last played for South Africa in the recently-concluded four-match series against Pakistan, which visitors won 3-1.

Fortuin represents Lions team in country’s first-class cricket season.

His teammate spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also shared the Instagram story from his official account and congratulated Bjorn Fortuin and his wife for converting to Islam.