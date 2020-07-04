Gaining wealth in a country like Pakistan is hell of a task. Turning into a wealthy person appears to be an unprecedented objective which is rarely realized but with sheer commitment and hard work. Pakistan’s largest province Balochistan holds immense resources, some are found within earth while others on it. One such gem is Naseeb Ullah who was born on July 3, 1999 and with his deep interest in entrepreneurship, he in a very young age achieved what he desired. He moved to Karachi in order to explore further opportunities that the digital world holds for him.

Naseeb Ullah founded NT media page that is a web-based program in which he uploads many genres of videos that belong to food, fashion and entertainment. Individuals can purchase these videos with a permit. It is a major stage for visitors as the page has 1 million plus traffic on a daily basis. People can buy their desired videos from this page and use it on any other platform.

When asked about his interest in this business, he said that I became part of the family business at a very young age when I was in the eighth grade, and after matriculation, I became a part of the family business properly.

It took me 4 years to consolidate my business, and I learned a lot during my four years of experience. He went on to say I did countless experiments on my business but failed to get the desired results. But I kept on striving and finally made a name for myself.

Naseeb Ullah said that I had heard of digital marketing from a lot of people and I also knew to some extent that digital marketing is a great way to make money. So I created a Facebook account and started observing different things and then over time, I learned a lot about social media. I also saw a lot of tutorials on YouTube or different other websites.

When asked about his great experience in the business of digital marketing and his personal views, he said I have opened a coaching center in my area where I teach people for free. Whatever I have learned from my experience, I guide them in every way. I tell them easy ways to succeed and make quick money from social media platforms. He further said he holds online classes for those who cannot come to the coaching centre.

Online classes are already underway in Pakistan and all over the world considering the severe consequences of Covid-19. It has increased the importance of virtual classes. He opined people should be consistent in their efforts and nothing can bar them from achieving their objectives. Amidst the outbreak, this will help them meet their financial needs.