The results of today’s winners of all three Sambad Lottery draws have been announced.

Ticket holder 54J 67208 turned out to be the luckiest winner in the Dear Kosai Morning 11:55 AM draw. 94B 23659 was the winner in Dear Mars Saturday, draw at 4:00 pm.

71J 21000 hit the jackpot in Dear Ostrich Evening draw held at 8:00 pm.

All the winners accumulated a whopping prizemoney of 1 crore INR.

A different lottery game is played thrice a day in Nagaland state Sambad Lottery and the winners are picked randomly through an electronic draw machine. Each draw is are supervised by a Jewry comprising two judges at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries in Nagaland.

Nagaland is among thirteen Indian states, alongside Punjab, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Sikkim, Assam, where the state government has legalized lottery game. Anyone from these states can participate in Sambad Lottery.