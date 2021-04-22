Trailer of Salman Khan’s Radhe Unleashed: Release Date Confirmed

The trailer of Salman Khan’s hotly-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released. The action thriller will hit the theaters on the occasion of Eid ul Fitar on May 13, 2021.

Radhe, a remake of Korean movie The Outlaws, released in 2017, stars Salman, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Sudhanshu Pandey and Megha Akash in key roles.

Officially announced in October 2019, the movie was originally scheduled to be released in May last year, however, it was postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Salman shared the poster on micro-blogging website Twitter to confirm its release, saying “Watch it in Theaters worldwide on 13 May,” he wrote.

The movie will be released in more than fifty countries across the world through digital platforms, with a major theatrical release in the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom and Singapore.