Lahore — Famous Pakistani actress Uzma Khan has become the latest victim of a leaked video controversy on the internet.

A video has gone viral on Twitter and other social media platforms in which Uzma, who rose to stardom with 2015 smash hit Yeh Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, along with her sister Huma Khan was seen being interrogated by an unknown woman for allegedly having an affair with her husband.

The woman, who claims to be the wife a man Usman, can be heard forcing the sisters to accept having slept with her husband.

The identity of the man involved in the controversy hasn’t been exposed in the video, though various reports have claimed him to be real estate tycoon Malik Riaz’s son-in-law.

Hashtag #UzmaKhan is trending on micro-blogging website Twitter ever since the clip has gone viral online.

The incident is being widely condemned by people on social media.